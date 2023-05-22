Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 1,160 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MLM opened at $408.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $410.48. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.76.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.