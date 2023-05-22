Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 8,968 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Insider Activity at Ceridian HCM

In related news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $76,424.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ceridian HCM news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $76,424.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $40,994.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,655.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,896 shares of company stock worth $2,616,959 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Stock Down 0.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $61.55 on Monday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -256.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average is $67.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.