Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.89.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $108.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.84 and a 200-day moving average of $113.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $136.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Further Reading

