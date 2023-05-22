Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $109,791,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 372.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 233,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,111,000 after purchasing an additional 184,331 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $39,632,000. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $28,507,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 3.8 %

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $454.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $233.04 and a 52 week high of $503.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $461.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.72.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,981,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $466.54.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.