Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 19,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 214,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,373 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.17.

NYSE IEX opened at $204.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.78 and a 200-day moving average of $225.21. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

