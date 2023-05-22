Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,062.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,193 shares of company stock valued at $36,601,855 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $95.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

