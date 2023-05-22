Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight
In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,062.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,193 shares of company stock valued at $36,601,855 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Church & Dwight Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $95.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Church & Dwight Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.
About Church & Dwight
Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)
- Blue Bird is an EV Company that Actually Makes Money
- Will The Breakout in VanEck Semiconductor ETF Continue?
- Warren Buffett Boosts Occidental Stake, Adds 3.46 Million Shares
- What’s Behind The Recent Meteoric Rise Of Tingo Group
- Is PulteGroup Overbought After Double-Digit Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.