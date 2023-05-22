Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 21,302 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,773 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,461,000 after buying an additional 4,576,865 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,696,000 after buying an additional 3,916,466 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,752,000 after buying an additional 1,208,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $31,014,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on WY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Shares of WY opened at $29.59 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $40.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average is $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.