Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,962 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after buying an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,007,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $77,962,000 after buying an additional 397,100 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,765,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,687,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,629,093 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock opened at $203.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.77 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 521.89 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.74.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research lowered First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.52.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

