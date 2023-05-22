Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,983 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,231.6% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after buying an additional 42,737 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 34,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VBK opened at $216.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.30 and its 200-day moving average is $212.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $237.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.