Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) vs. Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Head to Head Review

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Rating) and Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and Alto Ingredients’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verde Clean Fuels N/A N/A -$3.70 million N/A N/A Alto Ingredients $1.34 billion 0.12 -$41.60 million ($0.74) -2.97

Verde Clean Fuels has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alto Ingredients.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

72.8% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alto Ingredients has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Verde Clean Fuels and Alto Ingredients, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A Alto Ingredients 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alto Ingredients has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 195.45%. Given Alto Ingredients’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alto Ingredients is more favorable than Verde Clean Fuels.

Profitability

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and Alto Ingredients’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verde Clean Fuels N/A -144.01% -1.99% Alto Ingredients -3.89% -20.64% -13.95%

Summary

Alto Ingredients beats Verde Clean Fuels on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verde Clean Fuels

CENAQ Energy Corp. entered definitive business combination agreement with Bluescape Clean Fuels Intermediate Holdings, LLC.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol. The Pekin Campus Production segment deals with the production and sale of alcohols and essential ingredients produced at the company’s Pekin, Illinois campus. The Other Production segment covers the production and sale of fuel-grade ethanol and essential ingredients produced at all of the company’s other production facilities on an aggregated basis. The company was founded by William L. Jones and Neil M. Koehler on January 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Pekin, IL.

