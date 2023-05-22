Vise Technologies Inc. Has $311,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after buying an additional 534,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,574,217,000 after purchasing an additional 137,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after purchasing an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $365.99 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $164.28 and a one year high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $162.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.59.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. New Street Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

