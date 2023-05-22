Vise Technologies Inc. Has $381,000 Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Vise Technologies Inc. lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $49.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

