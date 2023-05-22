Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 132 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in BioNTech by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,718,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,416,000 after buying an additional 473,051 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in BioNTech by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,378,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,388 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in BioNTech by 9.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,364,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,812,000 after purchasing an additional 299,414 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,406,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,534,000 after buying an additional 177,787 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after buying an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Price Performance

BNTX stock opened at $105.86 on Monday. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $188.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.64 and its 200-day moving average is $140.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.95 and a quick ratio of 12.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $1.87. BioNTech had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.98 EPS. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BNTX shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on BioNTech from $191.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

