Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 1,383 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Vise Technologies Inc. cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cfra upped their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.19.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.0 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $86.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.40. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,001 shares of company stock worth $7,213,309. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

