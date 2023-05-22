Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 156 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Vise Technologies Inc. decreased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Ferrari by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,045,000. 32.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.40.

Ferrari Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $299.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.38 and a 200 day moving average of $249.96. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $299.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 39.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $1.9876 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

