Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 507 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Vise Technologies Inc. trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MetLife by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876,930 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 564.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,097,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,934 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in MetLife by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,277 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in MetLife by 6,654.0% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 995,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,586,000 after purchasing an additional 980,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,561,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,917,000 after purchasing an additional 892,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $51.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average is $66.98.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

