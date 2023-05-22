VNET Group (VNET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect VNET Group to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.54). VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $272.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.53 million. On average, analysts expect VNET Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
VNET Group Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. VNET Group has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58.
A number of brokerages recently commented on VNET. Nomura cut VNET Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VNET Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
