VNET Group (VNET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect VNET Group to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.54). VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $272.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.53 million. On average, analysts expect VNET Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VNET Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. VNET Group has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 14,776,930.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,477,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,693 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 1,424.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 986,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 921,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,945,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 251.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 613,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 133.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 433,900 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNET. Nomura cut VNET Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VNET Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

