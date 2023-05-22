W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stock Holdings Lifted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 297.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $57.65 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $56.04 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

