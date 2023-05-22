W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $33,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 960.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE GWW opened at $681.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $670.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $629.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,220 shares of company stock worth $37,505,841 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

