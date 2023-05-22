W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GWW opened at $681.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $709.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $670.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $629.23.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,220 shares of company stock worth $37,505,841 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

