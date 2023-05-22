Wealthsource Partners LLC Grows Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,208,000 after buying an additional 1,177,415 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 471.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,131,000 after buying an additional 476,864 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Electronic Arts by 209.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,842 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $62,005,000 after acquiring an additional 362,954 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Electronic Arts by 35.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,171,991 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $134,975,000 after acquiring an additional 304,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 219.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 412,010 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $47,674,000 after acquiring an additional 283,202 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EA opened at $126.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.21. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $142.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,766. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.63.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

