Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,185,126,000 after buying an additional 149,219 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Ecolab by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,746,000 after purchasing an additional 157,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,930,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,188,000 after acquiring an additional 102,484 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,496,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,393,000 after acquiring an additional 356,203 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $175.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $179.76. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.35.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,886 shares of company stock worth $7,574,618 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.20.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.