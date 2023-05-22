Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,724 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG stock opened at $114.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.79 and a 200-day moving average of $124.34. The company has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

