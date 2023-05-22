Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.58.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $102.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.64. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $123.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

