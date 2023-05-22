Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Allstate by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 190.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Allstate by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Shares of ALL opened at $117.70 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

