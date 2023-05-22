Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 2,596 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.87.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $94.84 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.25 and a 200 day moving average of $102.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

