Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 521 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of FOX by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FOXA. Barclays cut their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $31.34 on Monday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $37.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

