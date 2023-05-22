Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 8,797 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,797 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

