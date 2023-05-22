Wealthsource Partners LLC Trims Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,136 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in News were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in News by 36.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of News by 8,144.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of News in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

News Price Performance

NWSA opened at $18.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.31. News Co. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About News



News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

