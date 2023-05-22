Wealthsource Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 350,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,947,000 after purchasing an additional 19,656 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 73,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,695,480. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

Shares of ICE opened at $108.92 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $113.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

