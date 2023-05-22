WealthSpring Partners LLC Sells 184 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WealthSpring Partners LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.8% of WealthSpring Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 19,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 60,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 63,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,872,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,113,000 after purchasing an additional 60,099 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE JPM opened at $139.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.42 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

