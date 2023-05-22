WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $89.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

