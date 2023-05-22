Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,362,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175,363 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.14% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $221,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,201,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,172,000 after purchasing an additional 858,586 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 18,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 266,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 19,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $40.20 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

