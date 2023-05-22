Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Raised to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has $29.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wendy’s from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.44.

Wendy’s Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 119.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wendy’s news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,375,543.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Wendy’s news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,375,543.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,698,437 shares of company stock valued at $81,502,197 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 31,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

See Also

