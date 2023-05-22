Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WABC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.
Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ:WABC opened at $38.28 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation
About Westamerica Bancorporation
Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.