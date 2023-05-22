Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WABC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $38.28 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,049,000 after purchasing an additional 429,802 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 381,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,916,000 after purchasing an additional 255,570 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $12,477,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 675.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 233,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,771,000 after purchasing an additional 203,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,441,000 after purchasing an additional 179,782 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

