William Blair Initiates Coverage on Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM)

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Symbotic from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.54.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $29.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Symbotic will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $209,933.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,203.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rollin L. Ford acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $197,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $209,933.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,203.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,326 shares of company stock worth $984,841 in the last ninety days. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Symbotic by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 57.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

