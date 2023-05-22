Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives $3,200.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,200.00.

WZZZY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. AlphaValue lowered Wizz Air to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 2,400 ($30.06) to GBX 2,450 ($30.69) in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 3,600 ($45.10) to GBX 3,750 ($46.97) in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 3,250 ($40.71) to GBX 3,700 ($46.35) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $9.80 on Friday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

