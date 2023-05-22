WOW-token Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 22nd. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $283.41 million and $7.88 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00025567 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009112 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02833656 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $7.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.