XPeng (XPEV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect XPeng to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. XPeng has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.78% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $745.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect XPeng to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $9.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.62. XPeng has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. HSBC lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $9.30 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.70 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 1st quarter worth about $21,058,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in XPeng by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,407,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,196,000 after buying an additional 701,600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth about $6,758,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in XPeng by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,756,000 after buying an additional 619,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 3,352.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 531,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 516,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

