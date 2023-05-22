Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 583.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Xylem stock opened at $104.99 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.41.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Xylem’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

