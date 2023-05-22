Yakira Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,998 EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of EUDA Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

EUDA Health Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EUDA opened at $1.52 on Monday. EUDA Health Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62.

About EUDA Health

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses. The company is also involved in the property management that services shopping malls, business office building, or residential apartments.

