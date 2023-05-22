Yakira Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNRW)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNRW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 388,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $196,000.

GDNRW stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying and acquiring a business in the healthcare or healthcare related industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shaker Heights, Ohio.

