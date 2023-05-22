Yakira Capital Management Inc. Takes $108,000 Position in Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Clover Leaf Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLOE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital during the first quarter worth $129,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 220,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital by 516.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 615,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 515,319 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital by 303.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC grew its stake in Clover Leaf Capital by 128.0% in the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 156,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 87,704 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trading Up 0.1 %

CLOE opened at $11.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. Clover Leaf Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

Clover Leaf Capital

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the companies operating in the cannabis industry.

