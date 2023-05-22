Yakira Capital Management Inc. Takes $91,000 Position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAW)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 365,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGAAW. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Stock Down 73.4 %

GGAAW stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.50.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Profile

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

