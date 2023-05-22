Yakira Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LBBBR)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LBBBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
Separately, Mangrove Partners boosted its position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition II by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,428,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 78,607 shares during the period.
Lakeshore Acquisition II Stock Up 13.6 %
Shares of Lakeshore Acquisition II stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19. Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.25.
