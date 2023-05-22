Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:YUMC opened at $61.15 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $70,785,156.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,179,041 shares of company stock worth $73,434,579 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

About Yum China



Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.



