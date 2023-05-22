Zepp Health (ZEPP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zepp Health has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $155.39 million during the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%.

ZEPP opened at $1.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Zepp Health has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 34.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 40.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,451 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 58.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through the Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment is composed of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

