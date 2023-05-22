Zepp Health (ZEPP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on May 22nd, 2023

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPPGet Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zepp Health has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPPGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $155.39 million during the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%.

Zepp Health Stock Down 3.0 %

ZEPP opened at $1.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Zepp Health has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 34.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 40.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,451 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 58.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through the Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment is composed of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

See Also

Earnings History for Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP)

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.