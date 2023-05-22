Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Performance
ZVO opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.79.
Zovio Company Profile
