Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zuora to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Zuora in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Zuora Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.83. Zuora has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $174,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 36,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,233.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,606 shares of company stock worth $803,526. 9.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Zuora in the first quarter valued at about $1,986,000,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 8,200.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Zuora in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Articles

