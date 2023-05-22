Zuora (ZUO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 24th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.70 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.59%. On average, analysts expect Zuora to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zuora Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Zuora

In other Zuora news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 15,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $148,991.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,540.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 15,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $148,991.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,540.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,233.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,606 shares of company stock worth $803,526. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 66.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 151,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 12.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 910,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after buying an additional 101,743 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the first quarter worth about $1,313,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Zuora during the first quarter worth about $2,585,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zuora by 1,567.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after buying an additional 2,072,643 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZUO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

